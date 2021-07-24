FORESTAR GROUP (NYSE:FOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group last released its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Forestar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORESTAR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FOR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forestar Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Forestar Group stock.

RESOURCES CONNECTION (NASDAQ:RGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection last released its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Resources Connection has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Resources Connection has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RESOURCES CONNECTION? (NASDAQ:RGP)

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Atlantic Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlantic Union Bankshares stock.

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION (NASDAQ:AIMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Altra Industrial Motion has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9.

IS ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AIMC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altra Industrial Motion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Altra Industrial Motion stock.

