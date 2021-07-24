HCA HEALTHCARE (NYSE:HCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company earned $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has generated $11.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. HCA Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HCA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HCA)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HCA Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” HCA Healthcare stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company earned $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. SLM has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. SLM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SLM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SLM in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SLM stock.

W. R. BERKLEY (NYSE:WRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. W. R. Berkley has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. W. R. Berkley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS W. R. BERKLEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRB)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W. R. Berkley in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” W. R. Berkley stock.

BAYCOM (NASDAQ:BCML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom last released its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. BayCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAYCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCML)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BayCom in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BayCom stock.

