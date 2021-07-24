ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company earned $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has generated $9.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.6. ASML has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASML A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASML)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASML in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ASML stock.

ASML

ARMSTRONG FLOORING (NYSE:AFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.86. Armstrong Flooring has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Armstrong Flooring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ARMSTRONG FLOORING? (NYSE:AFI)

Wall Street analysts have given Armstrong Flooring a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Armstrong Flooring wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BRYN MAWR BANK (NASDAQ:BMTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Bryn Mawr Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRYN MAWR BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMTC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bryn Mawr Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BMTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bryn Mawr Bank

SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:SFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP? (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Wall Street analysts have given Sound Financial Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Sound Financial Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.