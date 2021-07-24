HEARTLAND EXPRESS (NASDAQ:HTLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express last issued its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company earned $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Heartland Express has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Heartland Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEARTLAND EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTLD)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heartland Express in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Heartland Express stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HTLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ICON PUBLIC (NASDAQ:ICLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public last released its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ICON Public has generated $6.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. ICON Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICON PUBLIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICLR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ICON Public in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ICON Public stock.

D.R. HORTON (NYSE:DHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has generated $6.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. D.R. Horton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS D.R. HORTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DHI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for D.R. Horton in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” D.R. Horton stock.

FVCBANKCORP (NASDAQ:FVCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4.

IS FVCBANKCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FVCB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FVCBankcorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FVCBankcorp stock.

