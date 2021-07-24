HANCOCK WHITNEY (NASDAQ:HWC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney last released its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Its revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hancock Whitney has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Hancock Whitney has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANCOCK WHITNEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HWC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hancock Whitney in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hancock Whitney stock.

EAGLE BANCORP (NASDAQ:EGBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Eagle Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EAGLE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EGBN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eagle Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Eagle Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGBN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARDAGH GROUP (NYSE:ARD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ardagh Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDAGH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardagh Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardagh Group stock.

AMERICAN EXPRESS (NYSE:AXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXP)

American Express last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.20. The firm earned $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has generated $5.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4.

IS AMERICAN EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXP)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Express in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” American Express stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AXP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

