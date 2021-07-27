How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Earnings results for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.78.

3M last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business earned $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Its revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has generated $8.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. 3M has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. 3M will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 3M in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $194.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.71%. The high price target for MMM is $215.00 and the low price target for MMM is $170.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

3M has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.91, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $194.18, 3M has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $201.67. 3M has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M pays a meaningful dividend of 2.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. 3M has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of 3M is 67.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, 3M will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.90% next year. This indicates that 3M will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM)

In the past three months, 3M insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,399,814.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of 3M is held by insiders. 66.59% of the stock of 3M is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 3M (NYSE:MMM



Earnings for 3M are expected to grow by 8.28% in the coming year, from $9.78 to $10.59 per share. The P/E ratio of 3M is 20.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of 3M is 20.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 20.93. 3M has a PEG Ratio of 2.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. 3M has a P/B Ratio of 9.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

