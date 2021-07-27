Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Earnings results for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $19.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $10.13.

Alphabet last released its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm earned $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Its revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alphabet has generated $58.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Alphabet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Alphabet will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alphabet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2,537.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.16%. The high price target for GOOG is $3,350.00 and the low price target for GOOG is $1,725.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alphabet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2,537.11, Alphabet has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $2,792.89. Alphabet has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Alphabet does not currently pay a dividend. Alphabet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alphabet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $166,477,588.00 in company stock. Only 12.99% of the stock of Alphabet is held by insiders. Only 31.70% of the stock of Alphabet is held by institutions.

Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 9.01% in the coming year, from $90.17 to $98.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 37.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 37.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.18. Alphabet has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alphabet has a P/B Ratio of 8.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

