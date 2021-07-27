Earnings and Growth Analysis : Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Earnings results for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Apple last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company earned $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. Apple has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Apple will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

33 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apple in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $152.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.51%. The high price target for AAPL is $185.00 and the low price target for AAPL is $66.60. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apple has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $152.72, Apple has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $148.99. Apple has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apple has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apple is 26.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apple will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.39% next year. This indicates that Apple will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

In the past three months, Apple insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,337,172.00 in company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of Apple is held by insiders. 56.20% of the stock of Apple is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL



Earnings for Apple are expected to grow by 3.47% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $5.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Apple is 33.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of Apple is 33.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.94. Apple has a PEG Ratio of 2.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Apple has a P/B Ratio of 38.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

