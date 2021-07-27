worth buying post Earnings results? Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Earnings results for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business earned $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Its revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Archer-Daniels-Midland has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Archer-Daniels-Midland will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Archer-Daniels-Midland in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.51%. The high price target for ADM is $78.00 and the low price target for ADM is $51.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Archer-Daniels-Midland has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.00, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $58.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Archer-Daniels-Midland has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 41.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Archer-Daniels-Midland will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.94% next year. This indicates that Archer-Daniels-Midland will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

In the past three months, Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by insiders. 77.05% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM



Earnings for Archer-Daniels-Midland are expected to decrease by -4.18% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $4.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 15.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 15.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a PEG Ratio of 2.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

