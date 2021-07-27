Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Earnings results for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

Boston Properties last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Properties has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Boston Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Boston Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3259478”.

Analyst Opinion on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boston Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.42%. The high price target for BXP is $142.00 and the low price target for BXP is $83.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Boston Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.43, Boston Properties has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $115.38. Boston Properties has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Boston Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Boston Properties is 62.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Boston Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.06% next year. This indicates that Boston Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

In the past three months, Boston Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,175,900.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Boston Properties is held by insiders. 85.65% of the stock of Boston Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP



Earnings for Boston Properties are expected to grow by 9.04% in the coming year, from $6.53 to $7.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Boston Properties is 39.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Boston Properties is 39.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.32. Boston Properties has a PEG Ratio of 3.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boston Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here