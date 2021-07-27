may delivered a positive earnings surprise Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Earnings results for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Boston Scientific last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business earned $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.7. Boston Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Boston Scientific will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.99, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.86%. The high price target for BSX is $52.00 and the low price target for BSX is $42.74. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boston Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.99, Boston Scientific has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $43.97. Boston Scientific has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Boston Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

In the past three months, Boston Scientific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,922,649.00 in company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Boston Scientific is held by insiders. 89.63% of the stock of Boston Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX



Earnings for Boston Scientific are expected to grow by 16.46% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Boston Scientific is 439.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Boston Scientific is 439.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.09. Boston Scientific has a PEG Ratio of 2.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boston Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here