, Will stock surge before Earnings results? C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Earnings results for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. C.H. Robinson Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-689-7817 with passcode “13721531”.

Analyst Opinion on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.63%. The high price target for CHRW is $118.00 and the low price target for CHRW is $60.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $97.71, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 5.6% from its current price of $92.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 54.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.13% next year. This indicates that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

In the past three months, C.H. Robinson Worldwide insiders have sold 74,315.23% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $5,192.00 in company stock and sold $3,863,639.00 in company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is held by insiders. 90.09% of the stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW



Earnings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide are expected to decrease by -1.39% in the coming year, from $5.03 to $4.96 per share. The P/E ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 20.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 20.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 6.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

