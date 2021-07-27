Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Earnings results for Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Canon last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business earned $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Canon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canon in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Canon.

Dividend Strength: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canon does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Canon is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canon will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.97% next year. This indicates that Canon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

In the past three months, Canon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.29% of the stock of Canon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Canon (NYSE:CAJ



Earnings for Canon are expected to grow by 3.82% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Canon is 24.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Canon is 24.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.18. Canon has a PEG Ratio of 15.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canon has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

