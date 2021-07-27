Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Earnings results for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.4.

Centene last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business earned $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Its revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Centene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Centene will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157941”.

Analyst Opinion on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.99%. The high price target for CNC is $93.00 and the low price target for CNC is $67.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Centene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.57, Centene has a forecasted upside of 15.0% from its current price of $72.67. Centene has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene does not currently pay a dividend. Centene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centene (NYSE:CNC)

In the past three months, Centene insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,150,940.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Centene is held by insiders. 89.79% of the stock of Centene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Centene (NYSE:CNC



Earnings for Centene are expected to grow by 11.09% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Centene is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Centene is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.09. Centene has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Centene has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

