Earnings and Growth Analysis : Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Earnings results for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Chubb last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chubb has generated $7.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Chubb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Chubb will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chubb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $174.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.57%. The high price target for CB is $210.00 and the low price target for CB is $138.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chubb has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $174.14, Chubb has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $168.14. Chubb has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb pays a meaningful dividend of 1.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chubb has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chubb is 43.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chubb will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.14% next year. This indicates that Chubb will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chubb (NYSE:CB)

In the past three months, Chubb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,153,877.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Chubb is held by insiders. 86.74% of the stock of Chubb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Chubb are expected to grow by 10.70% in the coming year, from $11.50 to $12.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Chubb is 13.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of Chubb is 13.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.41. Chubb has a PEG Ratio of 1.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chubb has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

