may delivered a positive earnings surprise Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Earnings results for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

National Steel Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm earned $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional.

Dividend Strength: Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a dividend yield of 1.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.58% next year. This indicates that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

In the past three months, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.71% of the stock of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID



Earnings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional are expected to decrease by -34.85% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is 6.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is 6.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a PEG Ratio of 0.12. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

