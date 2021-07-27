Must-See Earnings Estimates CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Earnings results for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

CoStar Group last posted its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.00. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.1. CoStar Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. CoStar Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CoStar Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 89.35%. The high price target for CSGP is $11.00 and the low price target for CSGP is $8.10. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CoStar Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, CoStar Group has a forecasted downside of 89.4% from its current price of $89.27. CoStar Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group does not currently pay a dividend. CoStar Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

In the past three months, CoStar Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $922,910.00 in company stock. Only 1.36% of the stock of CoStar Group is held by insiders. 95.01% of the stock of CoStar Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP



Earnings for CoStar Group are expected to grow by 30.30% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of CoStar Group is 152.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of CoStar Group is 152.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.94. CoStar Group has a PEG Ratio of 4.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CoStar Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

