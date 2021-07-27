Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Earnings results for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

DTE Energy last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy has generated $7.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. DTE Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. DTE Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DTE Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.18%. The high price target for DTE is $151.00 and the low price target for DTE is $123.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DTE Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $132.31, DTE Energy has a forecasted upside of 14.2% from its current price of $115.88. DTE Energy has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DTE Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of DTE Energy is 60.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DTE Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.19% next year. This indicates that DTE Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

In the past three months, DTE Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of DTE Energy is held by insiders. 74.24% of the stock of DTE Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE



Earnings for DTE Energy are expected to grow by 2.07% in the coming year, from $5.81 to $5.93 per share. The P/E ratio of DTE Energy is 15.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of DTE Energy is 15.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.70. DTE Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DTE Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

