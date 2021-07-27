Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Earnings results for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Ecolab last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company earned $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year. Ecolab has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Ecolab will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ecolab in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $230.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.21%. The high price target for ECL is $250.00 and the low price target for ECL is $195.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ecolab has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $230.56, Ecolab has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $219.14. Ecolab has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ecolab has been increasing its dividend for 36 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ecolab is 47.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ecolab will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.42% next year. This indicates that Ecolab will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

In the past three months, Ecolab insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,335,928.00 in company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Ecolab is held by insiders. 72.79% of the stock of Ecolab is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL



Earnings for Ecolab are expected to grow by 21.23% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $6.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Ecolab is -49.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ecolab is -49.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ecolab has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ecolab has a P/B Ratio of 10.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here