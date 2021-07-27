How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Earnings results for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Enphase Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Its revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.0. Enphase Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Enphase Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5415938”.

Analyst Opinion on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $180.51, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.17%. The high price target for ENPH is $238.00 and the low price target for ENPH is $99.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enphase Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $180.51, Enphase Energy has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $176.68. Enphase Energy has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Enphase Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

In the past three months, Enphase Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,458,501.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by insiders. 65.48% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH



Earnings for Enphase Energy are expected to grow by 29.94% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 284.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 284.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.40. Enphase Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enphase Energy has a P/B Ratio of 46.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

