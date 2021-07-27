Wall street estimates Earnings report Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Earnings results for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Extra Space Storage last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. Extra Space Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Extra Space Storage will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8692268”.

Analyst Opinion on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Extra Space Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.83%. The high price target for EXR is $189.00 and the low price target for EXR is $119.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Extra Space Storage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $157.38, Extra Space Storage has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $170.76. Extra Space Storage has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Extra Space Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Extra Space Storage is 75.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Extra Space Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.21% next year. This indicates that Extra Space Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

In the past three months, Extra Space Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,201,943.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Extra Space Storage is held by insiders. 96.02% of the stock of Extra Space Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR



Earnings for Extra Space Storage are expected to grow by 3.54% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $6.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Extra Space Storage is 38.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Extra Space Storage is 38.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.32. Extra Space Storage has a PEG Ratio of 4.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Extra Space Storage has a P/B Ratio of 7.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

