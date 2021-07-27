, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Earnings results for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Fiserv last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company earned $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Its revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.0. Fiserv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Fiserv will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiserv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.64%. The high price target for FISV is $160.00 and the low price target for FISV is $108.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fiserv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $132.11, Fiserv has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $111.35. Fiserv has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv does not currently pay a dividend. Fiserv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

In the past three months, Fiserv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,708,735,500.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Fiserv is held by insiders. 91.55% of the stock of Fiserv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV



Earnings for Fiserv are expected to grow by 17.28% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 86.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 86.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.08. Fiserv has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fiserv has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

