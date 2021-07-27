Earnings and Growth Analysis : General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Earnings results for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

General Electric last released its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. General Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. General Electric will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.93%. The high price target for GE is $17.00 and the low price target for GE is $10.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

General Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. General Electric has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of General Electric is 400.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, General Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.69% next year. This indicates that General Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Electric (NYSE:GE)

In the past three months, General Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of General Electric is held by insiders. 63.34% of the stock of General Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Electric (NYSE:GE



Earnings for General Electric are expected to grow by 108.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of General Electric is -28.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. General Electric has a PEG Ratio of 11.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Electric has a P/B Ratio of 3.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

