Earnings and Growth Analysis : Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.87.

Hubbell last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has generated $7.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. Hubbell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Hubbell will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9159925”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hubbell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $177.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.74%. The high price target for HUBB is $203.00 and the low price target for HUBB is $149.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hubbell has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $177.33, Hubbell has a forecasted downside of 8.7% from its current price of $194.31. Hubbell has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Hubbell pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hubbell has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hubbell is 51.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hubbell will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.48% next year. This indicates that Hubbell will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Hubbell insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $815,782.00 in company stock. Only 1.62% of the stock of Hubbell is held by insiders. 85.24% of the stock of Hubbell is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hubbell are expected to grow by 11.70% in the coming year, from $8.46 to $9.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Hubbell is 29.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Hubbell is 29.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11. Hubbell has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hubbell has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

