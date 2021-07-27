Should you short it before the Earnings result? : IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Earnings results for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

IDEX last released its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.3. IDEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. IDEX will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13712090”.

Analyst Opinion on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $233.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.10%. The high price target for IEX is $260.00 and the low price target for IEX is $195.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $233.14, IDEX has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $226.13. IDEX has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IDEX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of IDEX is 41.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, IDEX will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.86% next year. This indicates that IDEX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

In the past three months, IDEX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,964,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of IDEX is held by insiders. 96.75% of the stock of IDEX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IDEX (NYSE:IEX



Earnings for IDEX are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $6.20 to $6.78 per share. The P/E ratio of IDEX is 44.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of IDEX is 44.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11. IDEX has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IDEX has a P/B Ratio of 6.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here