thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Earnings results for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Invesco last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invesco has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Invesco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Invesco will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3057 with passcode “Invesco”.

Analyst Opinion on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invesco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.31%. The high price target for IVZ is $37.00 and the low price target for IVZ is $11.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Invesco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.65, Invesco has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $25.07. Invesco has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Invesco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Invesco is 35.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invesco will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.22% next year. This indicates that Invesco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

In the past three months, Invesco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,023,401.00 in company stock. Only 1.87% of the stock of Invesco is held by insiders. 61.48% of the stock of Invesco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ



Earnings for Invesco are expected to grow by 4.79% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Invesco is 16.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of Invesco is 16.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.93. Invesco has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invesco has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

