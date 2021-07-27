numbers crunched for you before earnings results IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Earnings results for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

IQVIA last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business earned $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.8. IQVIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. IQVIA will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IQVIA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $252.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.29%. The high price target for IQV is $285.00 and the low price target for IQV is $204.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IQVIA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $252.94, IQVIA has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $247.29. IQVIA has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

IQVIA does not currently pay a dividend. IQVIA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, IQVIA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of IQVIA is held by insiders. 86.31% of the stock of IQVIA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IQVIA are expected to grow by 14.97% in the coming year, from $8.15 to $9.37 per share. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 117.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 117.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.08. IQVIA has a PEG Ratio of 2.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IQVIA has a P/B Ratio of 7.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

