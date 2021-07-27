Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Earnings results for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lamb Weston in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.66%. The high price target for LW is $100.00 and the low price target for LW is $81.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lamb Weston has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.80, Lamb Weston has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $76.08. Lamb Weston has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lamb Weston has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lamb Weston is 37.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lamb Weston will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.82% next year. This indicates that Lamb Weston will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

In the past three months, Lamb Weston insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.81% of the stock of Lamb Weston is held by insiders. 84.56% of the stock of Lamb Weston is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW



Earnings for Lamb Weston are expected to grow by 42.52% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $3.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Lamb Weston is 44.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Lamb Weston is 44.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 56.31. Lamb Weston has a PEG Ratio of 2.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lamb Weston has a P/B Ratio of 46.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

