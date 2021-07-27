Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Earnings results for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Manhattan Associates last issued its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.3. Manhattan Associates has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Manhattan Associates will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1771787”.

Analyst Opinion on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Manhattan Associates in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.97%. The high price target for MANH is $165.00 and the low price target for MANH is $145.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Manhattan Associates has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $157.50, Manhattan Associates has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $147.24. Manhattan Associates has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates does not currently pay a dividend. Manhattan Associates does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

In the past three months, Manhattan Associates insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of Manhattan Associates is held by insiders. 98.76% of the stock of Manhattan Associates is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH



Earnings for Manhattan Associates are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Manhattan Associates is 108.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Manhattan Associates is 108.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.18. Manhattan Associates has a P/B Ratio of 42.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

