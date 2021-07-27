Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Earnings results for Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $15.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $14.89.

Markel last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel has generated $26.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Markel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Markel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,118.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.81%. The high price target for MKL is $1,150.00 and the low price target for MKL is $1,050.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Markel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,118.75, Markel has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $1,213.58. Markel has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Markel does not currently pay a dividend. Markel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Markel insiders have sold 433.79% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $98,019.00 in company stock and sold $523,216.00 in company stock. Only 1.97% of the stock of Markel is held by insiders. 76.07% of the stock of Markel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Markel are expected to grow by 21.53% in the coming year, from $56.47 to $68.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Markel is 6.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Markel is 6.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.40. Markel has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

