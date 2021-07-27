Nothing seems to bother Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Earnings results for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Masimo last released its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business earned $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.6. Masimo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Masimo will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masimo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $291.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.50%. The high price target for MASI is $310.00 and the low price target for MASI is $276.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Masimo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $291.50, Masimo has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $266.20. Masimo has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Masimo does not currently pay a dividend. Masimo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Masimo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.10% of the stock of Masimo is held by insiders. 80.85% of the stock of Masimo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Masimo are expected to grow by 15.67% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $4.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Masimo is 67.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Masimo is 67.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.09. Masimo has a P/B Ratio of 10.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

