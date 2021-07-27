Nothing seems to bother Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Earnings results for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Its revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Maxim Integrated Products has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Maxim Integrated Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.60%. The high price target for MXIM is $114.00 and the low price target for MXIM is $72.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products does not currently pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

In the past three months, Maxim Integrated Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,655,576.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Maxim Integrated Products is held by insiders. 82.02% of the stock of Maxim Integrated Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM



Earnings for Maxim Integrated Products are expected to grow by 13.42% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $3.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 34.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 34.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.18. Maxim Integrated Products has a PEG Ratio of 2.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Maxim Integrated Products has a P/B Ratio of 15.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

