Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Earnings results for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Mondelez International last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company earned $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Mondelez International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Mondelez International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5991139”.

Analyst Opinion on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mondelez International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.66%. The high price target for MDLZ is $71.00 and the low price target for MDLZ is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mondelez International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.92, Mondelez International has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $64.84. Mondelez International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mondelez International has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mondelez International is 48.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mondelez International will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.87% next year. This indicates that Mondelez International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

In the past three months, Mondelez International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Mondelez International is held by insiders. 75.73% of the stock of Mondelez International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ



Earnings for Mondelez International are expected to grow by 8.22% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Mondelez International is 24.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Mondelez International is 24.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.65. Mondelez International has a PEG Ratio of 2.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mondelez International has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here