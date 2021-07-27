Will stock surge before Earnings results? Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Earnings results for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Monolithic Power Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business earned $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has generated $3.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.5. Monolithic Power Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Monolithic Power Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $411.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.26%. The high price target for MPWR is $460.00 and the low price target for MPWR is $310.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Monolithic Power Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $411.88, Monolithic Power Systems has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $412.94. Monolithic Power Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend yield of 0.58%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Monolithic Power Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 68.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Monolithic Power Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.25% next year. This indicates that Monolithic Power Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

In the past three months, Monolithic Power Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,919,742.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Monolithic Power Systems is held by insiders. 92.50% of the stock of Monolithic Power Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR



Earnings for Monolithic Power Systems are expected to grow by 27.35% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $5.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 112.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Monolithic Power Systems is 112.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a PEG Ratio of 3.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monolithic Power Systems has a P/B Ratio of 19.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

