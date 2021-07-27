Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Earnings results for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

NortonLifeLock last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Its revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. NortonLifeLock has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. NortonLifeLock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. NortonLifeLock will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NortonLifeLock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.37%. The high price target for NLOK is $32.00 and the low price target for NLOK is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NortonLifeLock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.57, NortonLifeLock has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $25.68. NortonLifeLock has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NortonLifeLock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NortonLifeLock is 37.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NortonLifeLock will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.32% next year. This indicates that NortonLifeLock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

In the past three months, NortonLifeLock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,038,903.00 in company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of NortonLifeLock is held by insiders. 89.55% of the stock of NortonLifeLock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK



Earnings for NortonLifeLock are expected to grow by 10.47% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of NortonLifeLock is 27.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of NortonLifeLock is 27.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11.

