Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Earnings results for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

PACCAR last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Its revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. PACCAR has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. PACCAR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. PACCAR will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PACCAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.08%. The high price target for PCAR is $115.00 and the low price target for PCAR is $83.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PACCAR has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.75, PACCAR has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $86.91. PACCAR has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PACCAR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PACCAR is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PACCAR will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.43% next year. This indicates that PACCAR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

In the past three months, PACCAR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $448,666.00 in company stock. Only 2.05% of the stock of PACCAR is held by insiders. 63.77% of the stock of PACCAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR



Earnings for PACCAR are expected to grow by 20.27% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $7.00 per share. The P/E ratio of PACCAR is 21.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of PACCAR is 21.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.88. PACCAR has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PACCAR has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

