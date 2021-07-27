Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Earnings results for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Pentair last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company earned $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Pentair has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Pentair will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2366578”.

Analyst Opinion on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pentair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.92%. The high price target for PNR is $100.00 and the low price target for PNR is $45.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pentair has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.69, Pentair has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $68.70. Pentair has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pentair has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pentair is 32.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pentair will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.99% next year. This indicates that Pentair will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

In the past three months, Pentair insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,153,350.00 in company stock. Only 0.96% of the stock of Pentair is held by insiders. 81.41% of the stock of Pentair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pentair (NYSE:PNR



Earnings for Pentair are expected to grow by 8.75% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Pentair is 27.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Pentair is 27.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11. Pentair has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pentair has a P/B Ratio of 5.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

