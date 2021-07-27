Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Earnings results for Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

Principal Financial Group last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Principal Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Principal Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.64%. The high price target for PFG is $82.00 and the low price target for PFG is $41.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Principal Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.67, Principal Financial Group has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $62.64. Principal Financial Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Principal Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Principal Financial Group is 49.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Principal Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.06% next year. This indicates that Principal Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

In the past three months, Principal Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,480,632.00 in company stock. Only 1.43% of the stock of Principal Financial Group is held by insiders. 68.74% of the stock of Principal Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG



Earnings for Principal Financial Group are expected to grow by 10.83% in the coming year, from $6.28 to $6.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Principal Financial Group is 10.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Principal Financial Group is 10.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.32. Principal Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.69. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Principal Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

