Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Earnings results for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

QuantumScape last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. QuantumScape has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. QuantumScape has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. QuantumScape will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QuantumScape in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.50%. The high price target for QS is $70.00 and the low price target for QS is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

QuantumScape has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.14, QuantumScape has a forecasted upside of 95.5% from its current price of $22.58. QuantumScape has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape does not currently pay a dividend. QuantumScape does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

In the past three months, QuantumScape insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,356,840.00 in company stock. Only 14.45% of the stock of QuantumScape is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS



Earnings for QuantumScape are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of QuantumScape is -57.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of QuantumScape is -57.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. QuantumScape has a P/B Ratio of 23.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

