Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Earnings results for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Repligen last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Its revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.1. Repligen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Repligen will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158519”.

Analyst Opinion on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repligen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $247.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.90%. The high price target for RGEN is $251.00 and the low price target for RGEN is $240.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen does not currently pay a dividend. Repligen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

In the past three months, Repligen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,360,741.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Repligen is held by insiders. 82.43% of the stock of Repligen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 13.72% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 142.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 142.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.09. Repligen has a P/B Ratio of 7.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

