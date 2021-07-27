Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Earnings results for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Rockwell Automation last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has generated $7.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Rockwell Automation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Rockwell Automation will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $271.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.83%. The high price target for ROK is $313.00 and the low price target for ROK is $205.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rockwell Automation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $271.50, Rockwell Automation has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $297.81. Rockwell Automation has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Rockwell Automation has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rockwell Automation has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rockwell Automation is 55.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rockwell Automation will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.97% next year. This indicates that Rockwell Automation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Rockwell Automation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,440,744.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Rockwell Automation is held by insiders. 75.29% of the stock of Rockwell Automation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Rockwell Automation are expected to grow by 7.44% in the coming year, from $9.27 to $9.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Automation is 21.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Automation is 21.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11. Rockwell Automation has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rockwell Automation has a P/B Ratio of 25.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

