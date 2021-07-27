Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Earnings results for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Sirius XM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Sirius XM will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sirius XM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.44%. The high price target for SIRI is $8.00 and the low price target for SIRI is $6.75. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sirius XM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.43, Sirius XM has a forecasted upside of 16.4% from its current price of $6.38. Sirius XM has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM has a dividend yield of 0.93%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sirius XM has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sirius XM is 24.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sirius XM will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.75% next year. This indicates that Sirius XM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

In the past three months, Sirius XM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Sirius XM is held by insiders. Only 13.79% of the stock of Sirius XM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI



Earnings for Sirius XM are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Sirius XM is 25.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Sirius XM is 25.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.40. Sirius XM has a PEG Ratio of 2.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here