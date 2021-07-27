Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Earnings results for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Southern Copper last issued its earnings data on May 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business earned $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Southern Copper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southern Copper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.35%. The high price target for SCCO is $70.00 and the low price target for SCCO is $38.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Southern Copper has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southern Copper is 137.93%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Southern Copper will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.22% next year. This indicates that Southern Copper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

In the past three months, Southern Copper insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $366,533.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Southern Copper is held by insiders. Only 7.70% of the stock of Southern Copper is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO



Earnings for Southern Copper are expected to grow by 3.93% in the coming year, from $4.33 to $4.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Southern Copper is 23.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.17. The P/E ratio of Southern Copper is 23.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.26. Southern Copper has a PEG Ratio of 0.78. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Southern Copper has a P/B Ratio of 6.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

