Earnings : What to expect Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Earnings results for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6.

Stanley Black & Decker last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has generated $9.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Stanley Black & Decker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Stanley Black & Decker will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7099326”.

Analyst Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $216.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.97%. The high price target for SWK is $241.00 and the low price target for SWK is $188.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stanley Black & Decker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $216.22, Stanley Black & Decker has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $205.98. Stanley Black & Decker has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend yield of 1.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stanley Black & Decker has been increasing its dividend for 54 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 30.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stanley Black & Decker will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.06% next year. This indicates that Stanley Black & Decker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,302,504.00 in company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Stanley Black & Decker is held by insiders. 87.10% of the stock of Stanley Black & Decker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK



Earnings for Stanley Black & Decker are expected to grow by 8.88% in the coming year, from $11.15 to $12.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 20.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 20.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11. Stanley Black & Decker has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stanley Black & Decker has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

