Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Earnings results for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Starbucks last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.1. Starbucks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Starbucks will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Starbucks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.38%. The high price target for SBUX is $142.00 and the low price target for SBUX is $81.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Starbucks has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Starbucks is 153.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Starbucks will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.14% next year. This indicates that Starbucks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

In the past three months, Starbucks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Starbucks is held by insiders. 68.43% of the stock of Starbucks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX



Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 20.47% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 150.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 150.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 50.27. Starbucks has a PEG Ratio of 3.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

