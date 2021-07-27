Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Earnings results for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Stryker last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company earned $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.4. Stryker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Stryker will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4044998”.

Analyst Opinion on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stryker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $267.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.46%. The high price target for SYK is $303.00 and the low price target for SYK is $215.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stryker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $267.38, Stryker has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $263.53. Stryker has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker has a dividend yield of 0.96%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stryker has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stryker is 33.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stryker will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.23% next year. This indicates that Stryker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

In the past three months, Stryker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,572,883.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Stryker is held by insiders. 72.26% of the stock of Stryker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stryker (NYSE:SYK



Earnings for Stryker are expected to grow by 13.29% in the coming year, from $9.18 to $10.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 71.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 71.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.28. Stryker has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stryker has a P/B Ratio of 7.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

