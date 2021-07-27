Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Earnings results for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Teladoc Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year. Teladoc Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Teladoc Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teladoc Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $240.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.52%. The high price target for TDOC is $300.00 and the low price target for TDOC is $162.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teladoc Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $240.38, Teladoc Health has a forecasted upside of 60.5% from its current price of $149.75. Teladoc Health has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health does not currently pay a dividend. Teladoc Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

In the past three months, Teladoc Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,323,435.00 in company stock. Only 6.47% of the stock of Teladoc Health is held by insiders. 77.81% of the stock of Teladoc Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC



Earnings for Teladoc Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.03) to ($1.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Teladoc Health is -29.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Teladoc Health is -29.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Teladoc Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here