Earnings : What to expect The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Earnings results for The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.37.

The Sherwin-Williams last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business earned $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Sherwin-Williams has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. The Sherwin-Williams has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. The Sherwin-Williams will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Sherwin-Williams in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $330.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.73%. The high price target for SHW is $800.00 and the low price target for SHW is $235.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Sherwin-Williams has been increasing its dividend for 42 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 26.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Sherwin-Williams will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.45% next year. This indicates that The Sherwin-Williams will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

In the past three months, The Sherwin-Williams insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $483,977.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of The Sherwin-Williams is held by insiders. Only 27.44% of the stock of The Sherwin-Williams is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW



Earnings for The Sherwin-Williams are expected to grow by 13.86% in the coming year, from $9.45 to $10.76 per share. The P/E ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 37.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of The Sherwin-Williams is 37.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. The Sherwin-Williams has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Sherwin-Williams has a P/B Ratio of 21.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

