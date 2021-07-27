Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Earnings results for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

United Parcel Service last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company earned $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. Its revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has generated $8.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. United Parcel Service has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. United Parcel Service will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $203.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.27%. The high price target for UPS is $261.00 and the low price target for UPS is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United Parcel Service has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $203.00, United Parcel Service has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $209.86. United Parcel Service has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Parcel Service has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Parcel Service is 49.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Parcel Service will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.14% next year. This indicates that United Parcel Service will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

In the past three months, United Parcel Service insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of United Parcel Service is held by insiders. 55.93% of the stock of United Parcel Service is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS



Earnings for United Parcel Service are expected to grow by 4.25% in the coming year, from $10.83 to $11.29 per share. The P/E ratio of United Parcel Service is 35.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of United Parcel Service is 35.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 63.51. United Parcel Service has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. United Parcel Service has a P/B Ratio of 272.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here