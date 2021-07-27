thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Earnings results for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Waste Management last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Its revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Waste Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. Waste Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6965743”.

Analyst Opinion on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waste Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.52%. The high price target for WM is $152.00 and the low price target for WM is $99.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Waste Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $132.73, Waste Management has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $146.69. Waste Management has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waste Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waste Management is 57.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waste Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.91% next year. This indicates that Waste Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

In the past three months, Waste Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,971,447.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of Waste Management is held by insiders. 74.15% of the stock of Waste Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waste Management (NYSE:WM



Earnings for Waste Management are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $4.81 to $5.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Waste Management is 40.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The P/E ratio of Waste Management is 40.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.08. Waste Management has a PEG Ratio of 2.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waste Management has a P/B Ratio of 8.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

